PTT to assist in efforts to cut power tariff

High-voltage power cables operated by Pathum Thani Provincial Electricity Authority. Pattanapong Hirunard

National oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc is expected to help the government reduce the power tariff early next year by using money from a fine worth 4.3 billion baht the company is charging its gas supplier for not complying with a gas purchase contract, says an energy official.

The infusion from PTT is among the factors that can help authorities curb the power tariff, which was previously set to increase by 17.3% to 4.68 baht per kilowatt-hour (unit), up from 3.99 baht a unit from September and December, said the source, citing the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told authorities to recalculate the rate by reducing it to 4.1 baht a unit. The Energy Ministry said last week it would try its best to cap the tariff at 4.2 baht a unit.

With the help from PTT, the government could possibly settle on a final rate ranging between 4.1 and 4.2 baht a unit, said a ministry official who requested anonymity.

The source was referring to the ERC, which said PTT as a state enterprise is expected to support the government's plan to slow the increase in the power tariff.

The money can be used to reduce power generation costs, which are used to calculate electricity bills between January and February next year.

The gas supplier was not revealed, but it failed to deliver the amount of gas to PTT as stated in the contract, triggering the fine of 4.3 billion baht.

The ERC announced earlier it planned to increase the power tariff to 4.68 baht a unit because of a projected hike in fuel costs and the need to reimburse the state-operated Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat).

A portion of the power bills are paid to Egat, which shouldered huge losses after it subsidised electricity bills between September 2021 and May 2023, easing the impact of higher fuel prices for households and businesses.

If the government caps the power tariff at 4.2 baht a unit, Egat said it would cause the authority a liquidity problem. Measures to deal with Egat's financial difficulties are needed in tandem with an effort to control electricity prices for the public.