TAT targets long-haul revenue

Visitors watch parasails and the sunset on Patong Beach in Phuket. Bloomberg

Long-haul markets are expected to be a significant revenue driver for Thai tourism in 2024, with their contribution exceeding pre-pandemic levels by seven percentage points, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Last week Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol talked with TAT executives about the market direction next year, with the government setting a tourism revenue target of 3.5 trillion baht.

Prior to Covid-19, long-haul travellers generated 33% of tourism revenue, rising to 61% when borders were reopened via the sandbox entry programme in 2021, and remaining high at 48% in 2022.

"We expect to see long-haul revenue this year account for 39% of overall tourism receipts, reaching 40% in 2024, a gain of seven percentage points from pre-pandemic levels," said Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT deputy governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas.

Maintaining that share at 39-40% will be challenging as short-haul markets continue to pick up, unlike the pandemic years when most Asian borders remained closed, he said.

Mr Siripakorn said increasing average spending per person is still the main target for 2024, aiming to upgrade expenditure per trip of long-haul travellers from 74,000 baht this year to 80,000 baht.

As more tourists consider longer stays, government extension of 30-day visa-free entry to 60 days, the same measure offered to the Russian market, would make the TAT target more possible, he said.

Despite visa-free entry, about 200,000-300,000 tourists from Europe still apply for tourist visas each year as they would like to stay longer than 30 days in Thailand.

If extending the valid stay period to 60 days could encourage 200,000 tourists to spend an additional 30 days in the country, they would need at least 6 million room nights for accommodation, said Mr Siripakorn.

He said all levels of the tourism industry would benefit from this measure, particularly local or small businesses that could increase their income, as long-stay tourists often live like locals, looking for restaurants or experiences outside their hotels when they have more time to explore and want to save their budget for an extended stay.

Moreover, if the proposal from the Tourism and Sports Ministry asking for multiple entries for certain countries is accepted by the cabinet, it should attract long-haul tourists, particularly from the US, who want to make their trips worthwhile by visiting neighbouring countries during the same trip.

GROWTH AMID LIMITATIONS

Mr Siripakorn said while inbound flights to Thailand in 2023 are back to 80% of 2019 levels, they are not expected to fully recover next year as most airlines cannot grow their fleet as fast as tourism demand is rising.

Moreover, many airlines prioritise a higher load factor on their existing flights to keep up airfares, instead of rapidly increasing the number of flights, which results in lower ticket prices and higher operational costs.

"Next year, we expect to see seat capacity resume to 90% of 2019 levels," he said.

"Each flight should have a strong load factor of more than 90%, similar to the cool season this year."

To deal with possible flight shortages next year, Mr Siripakorn said TAT will accelerate cooperation with tourism operators to allocate more chartered flights to Thailand, in addition to encouraging existing chartered flights to serve on a permanent basis as scheduled flights.

During this high-season slot from October 2023 to March 2025, chartered operators have allocated more than 600,000 seats to Thailand, mostly from Russia, Germany and the UK.

He said the agency would like to maintain the same level until the hot season, which normally has a weaker flow of inbound tourists.

"To achieve that target, TAT offices that already had a solid performance with more than 1 million tourists, such as Russia and the US, should upgrade their goal to 2-3 million travellers. Those on the brink of reaching the 1-million milestone in 2023 should achieve that target next year, such as Germany and the UK," said Mr Siripakorn.

SONGKRAN ALL MONTH

As the government aims to establish the Songkran festival as a global event, the TAT sees an opportunity to grow the market via festivals by celebrating all of April as "Amazing Thailand New Year Month".

The agency plans to cooperate with European and Middle Eastern airlines to introduce Songkran festivals to their passengers during their flights to Thailand, along with a plan to celebrate the event in the US by holding celebrations with Thai communities.

He said as the TAT prepares to open a new office in Chicago, if the process finishes before April it will hold a big Songkran celebration in the city, organising a tourism trade event for both consumers and businesses at the same time to build the market from this area.

"The new Chicago office has a strategic location in the Midwest portion of the US, in addition to existing LA and New York offices on the coasts," said Mr Siripakorn.

"The new office can also cover two key cities in Canada, Toronto and Vancouver, where the market is growing with the resumption of direct flights from Air Canada."