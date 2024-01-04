TAT points to shortfall in marketing budget

Tourists visit the Grand Palace on Tuesday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

As the fiscal budget 2024 for tourism marketing has been set at a much lower rate than the benchmark in 2019, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) admitted that it would be challenging to stimulate foreign arrivals from 28 million in 2023 to 40 million within this year.

On Tuesday, the government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said the cabinet discussed the possibility of pushing up the number of arrivals to 40 million, following the announcement of new measures such as the reciprocal visa-free scheme between Thailand and China.

However, the target under discussion has yet to be made official as the Tourism and Sport Ministry still maintain its target of 35 million foreign arrivals in 2024.

In 2019, when Thailand attracted a record high of 39.8 million foreign arrivals generating 2 trillion baht in revenue, the TAT was allocated a budget of 6.6 billion baht, said TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaiboon.

However, this year's budget has been set at 5.2 billion baht, or about 20% lower than the amound set in 2019, but with a higher revenue target of 2.5 trillion baht.

Ms Thapanee said securing the same number of arrivals as recorded in 2019 is a challenging goal which still requires detailed discussions with Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, as well as the TAT directors in the key source markets, such as the five offices in China.

Even though the 2024 budget is higher than the 3.2-billion-baht budget that the agency received last year, it could be cut further following the 2024 Budget Bill debate, which began this week.

She said the agency hopes the budget will be maintained at the same level, as the TAT has been burdened with tremendous tasks to help maintain economic growth this year amid softer revenue from other key sectors.

Of the total revenue target of 3.5 trillion baht in 2024, revenue from domestic tourism would account for 1 trillion baht, up from 800 billion baht in 2023.

However, the government this year has yet to provide a mechanism to boost the domestic market as seen during the pandemic with the 40% subsidy programme for local travellers.

Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, said the visa-free scheme alone won't be able to help double the number of Chinese visitors from 3.5 million last year to 8 million as the government has projected.

He said more intense marketing campaigns are necessary as this market has been plagued by a lower level of confidence.