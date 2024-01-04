Online sales reporting ‘could bring in B10bn in taxes’

Online platform operators are required to submit income statements for sellers on their platforms to the Revenue Department, which should increase revenue for the department by roughly 10 billion baht, says permanent finance secretary Lavaron Sangsnit.

Late last year the department introduced draft legislation to implement the reporting and due diligence standards, which require digital platform operators (excluding businesses supervised by the Bank of Thailand or the Stock Exchange of Thailand) registered in Thailand with annual income of more than 1 billion baht in an accounting year to report income statements of these sellers electronically to the Revenue Department, starting on Jan 1, 2024.

The new reporting rules for digital platform operators allow the department to collect information on the sellers’ total income from their online activities, aiming to nudge more online product and service providers into the tax system.

Digital platforms have been a major economic disrupter in recent years, especially during the pandemic.

They have the potential to positively impact 540 million individuals in the world and increase revenue by US$2.7 trillion by 2025, according to McKinsey Global Institute.

But many times, their design hinders the traceability and detection of taxable events by authorities, causing a loss in tax revenues and an unequal playing field for vendors that pay taxes.

“I encourage online product and service providers to enter the tax system," said Mr Lavaron.

"The world is getting smaller, more connected and traceable because of digitalisation. In the past, it may have been impossible to detect tax evasion, but now it can be easily detected.”

In fiscal 2023, the Revenue Department, the country’s largest tax collection department, brought in 2.21 trillion baht, exceeding its target by 182 billion baht, comprising 767 billion baht in corporate tax revenue, 913 billion in value-added tax (VAT), and 395 billion in personal income tax.

The number of people filing personal income tax forms amounted to 11 million, while corporate income tax forms tallied 600,000-700,000 and VAT registrants totalled 800,000.