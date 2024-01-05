KTC keen on card stimulus spending

A customer uses a Krungthai Bank ATM at Seacon Square mall in Bangkok. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Krungthai Card (KTC) believes the government's Easy E-Receipt scheme should increase the company's credit card spending in the first two months of the year.

The company expects higher domestic spending because of the scheme for the first two months, including through its credit cards, said head of credit card marketing Pranaya Nithananon.

The scheme offers a tax deduction of up to 50,000 baht for the purchase of goods and services from operators backed by the e-tax invoice system between Jan 1 and Feb 15.

Ms Pranaya said KTC targets 15% growth for credit card spending this year, benefiting from the government's stimulus package.

The company recorded 25% higher card spending from the former government's tax refund scheme last year.

In 2023, the Shop Dee Mee Kuen tax rebate scheme allowed consumers to claim up to 40,000 baht in tax deductions for goods and services purchased between Jan 1 and Feb 15.

In addition, she said an improving growth outlook for 2024 should support domestic consumption and credit card spending.

Total credit card spending in the industry tallied 2.2 trillion baht, with KTC holding a 12% market share.

Card spending online has been increasing, making up 55% of KTC's total spending transactions, up from 30% in 2019.

Given this growth, the company is focused on a high level of security to build consumer confidence in the digital era amid surging cyberthreats, said Ms Pranaya.

The company launched KTC Digital Credit Card yesterday, featuring enhanced security for both online and offline transactions.

Offering enhanced security innovations, she said the digital card has three outstanding features: Digital First, a dynamic card verification value (CVV) and a numberless card.

Members can use it immediately after receiving approval to spend via online channels.

The card can generate a fresh CVV that can be used within 24 hours per request, catering to those who prioritise secure online spending.

For people who want to hold a physical card, the company offers a numberless card without a magnetic strip to enhance security as members no longer need to worry about personal information being stolen, said Ms Pranaya.

KTC cardholders can download the virtual card on KTC's mobile app and other platforms.

She said the company aims to issue 250,000 new credit cards this year, with KTC Digital Credit Cards accounting for 100,000.

In the first phase, the digital card is available for Platinum Visa and Mastercard members, with expansion expected for other segments assuming positive feedback, said Ms Pranaya.