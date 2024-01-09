Exports seen rising 1%-2% - shippers

Thai exports were still forecast to have fallen 1% last year

Shipping containers sit stacked at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri province. (Photo: Government House)

Thailand's exports are expected to rise 1%-2% in 2024, the Thai National Shippers' Council said on Tuesday, maintaining a previous forecast.

Exports are a key driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy but muted global demand has meant sluggish trade in recent months.

"In 2024, (export) growth will become more difficult as major markets are still weak. We need to find new markets," Chaichan Chareonsuk, chair of the council, told a briefing.

Customs-based exports rose at a less-than-expected 4.9% in November from a year earlier, but contracted 1.5% year-on-year in the first 11 months of 2023.

The council also maintained its projection for 2023, when it expected exports fell 1%, according to a statement.

To revive the economy, the government is rolling out stimulus measures like waiving visas for Chinese tourists, suspending farmers' debt, a minimum wage hike and a generous 500-billion-baht (US$14.3) billion handout scheme.