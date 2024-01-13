Hungary invited to make ‘soft power’ investment

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai holds talks with Sandor Sipos, Ambassador of Hungary to Thailand, at the Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday. (Photo: Department of Trade Negotiations Facebook)

Thailand has invited Hungary to invest in the kingdom to expand its “soft power”, according to Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Mr Phumtham spoke recently with Sandor Sipos, the ambassador of Hungary to Thailand, about soft power expansion opportunities in Thailand.

As 2024 marks the 50th year of a diplomatic relations between the countries, Mr Sipos presented a commemorative medal to Mr Phumtham, who is also the commerce minister.

After the talks, Mr Phumtham said both sides were focused on economic and commercial cooperation, including proactive income-generating opportunities, export promotion and business facilitation.

With bilateral trade value of $719.2 million, Hungary was the 11th largest business partner for Thailand from January to November last year.

Thailand exported cars and car parts, computers, radio receiver parts, televisions, water taps and printed circuit boards to Hungary while importing electrical parts, car parts, scientific and medical equipment.

Both sides also discussed “soft power” market expansion.

According to Mr Phumtham, Hungary is looking to expand the promotion of Thai delicacies and fashion.

The discussion also focused on opportunities for small business providers as well as training for trading in an evolving world.

Mr Phumtham said he discussed an opportunity to encourage Hungarians to invest in Thailand’s many industries to provide good-quality products to Hungarian customers.

Thai-made products proposed in the discussion include agricultural goods, processed food, car parts, medicines, rubber products, high-quality construction materials and eco-friendly products.

Mr Phumtham said he also invited Hungary to look for investment opportunities in Thailand, especially in the Eastern Economic Corridor.