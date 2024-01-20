Go Wholesale expansion to continue

Mrs Suchada, front row centre, is pictured with the entire team of Go Wholesale outlet Rama II. The outlet spans more than 15,000 square metres and opened on Friday.

Central Food Wholesale remains optimistic about the economy and domestic spending power, driven by a thriving tourism industry, as it plans to add seven Go Wholesale outlets in Bangkok and upcountry.

Suchada Ithijarukul, group chief executive at Central Food Wholesale, part of Central Retail Corporation, said consumers will continue to purchase food items because they are necessities, despite a slow economy.

Mrs Suchada said even with higher competition, there is still room for wholesale business growth, while customers can benefit from more choices.

With Thailand's food industry valued at 2.6 trillion baht, the business should be bolstered by consumption among tourists, she said.

The company opened its latest Go Wholesale outlet yesterday on Rama II Road near Central Rama II, covering more than 15,000 square metres.

The store offers more than 20,000 items, including beverages, snacks, cleaning equipment, kitchen utensils, fresh seafood, fruit, vegetables and meat products.

Go Wholesale Rama II targets business customers and consumers within a 20-30 kilometre radius, where its delivery service is available, including Bang Khae, Phetkasem and Mahachai.

This branch should also gain customers from Central Rama II located nearby, while Go Wholesale customers can earn points under The 1 loyalty programme, said Mrs Suchada.

The new branch is the largest of five Go Wholesale shops.

The company launched its first Go Wholesale store in the Srinakarin area of Bangkok in late October last year, followed by three stores in Chiang Mai, Pattaya and Amata City Industrial Estate in Chon Buri last December.

The four stores gained more than 200,000 members after opening.

She said its fresh product sales have been greater than expected, especially those sold to hotel, restaurant and catering operators.

The company's launch plan remains on track, with seven more outlets set to open this year, said Mrs Suchada.

Three branches are slated for Bangkok, including in Rangsit and Ramkhamhaeng areas, with the other four in the provinces, including in the Northeast.

As each store carries an investment cost of around 300-400 million baht, the seven new outlets this year are estimated to cost 2.5-3 billion baht in total, she said.

As part of the company's five-year plan, Central Food Wholesale plans to be operating around 50 outlets nationwide.