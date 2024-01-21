India asks Thailand to invest in fishing, tourism in Andaman, Nicobar islands

India is inviting Thailand to invest in its fishing and tourism sector in the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Shri Vishwendra, Secretary of Fisheries in the Andaman and Nicobar Administration, said opportunities for deep-sea fishing in the region were plentiful due to its underexploited nature.

The area is rich in marine resources, particularly tuna, with a potential catch of 148,000 tonnes.

However, despite this potential, the island faces challenges such as limited industrial fishing activity, insufficient local demand, restricted market connectivity, manpower issues, and infrastructure logistics.

Hence, there is room for technology exchanges in fisheries and seafood processing to improve the local infrastructure and enhance capacity building.

This would contribute to establishing a brand name for seafood products on the island, while Thailand could make money from exporting technologies and expertise in this field.

He also suggested Thailand and India could collaborate on joint initiatives concerning port-to-port linkages.

The nations should consider signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on transboundary collaboration in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors, he added.

"Thailand has been one of the world's major exporters of marine products, and also the world's largest canned tuna producers. By working together, we could create direct trade through sea and air connectivity, and boost the export of marine products of both countries," he said.

Mr Vishwendra was speaking at a seminar on Friday entitled "Andaman & Nicobar Investment". The seminar was held by the Indian Embassy and the Indian Government Andaman and Nicobar Administration.

Keshav Chandra, chief secretary of the Andaman and Nicobar Administration, highlighted the islands' historical and strategic importance to India.

He said New Delhi has been investing heavily in infrastructure such as the Great Nicobar Project.

He said the tourism sector presents an attractive investment opportunity. The pristine seas, bird-enriched forests, and lush green landscapes make the destination appealing for Thai tourists. "We are hopeful for a joint agreement with Thais on tourism so we can proceed with further cooperation," he added.

Indian Ambassador Nagesh Singh said India has a burgeoning economy with significant potential for Thai investors. As Thailand advances its landbridge project, the Indian government has similar plans for the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

He believes the projects could be complementary, generating benefits for both nations.