Organiser upbeat on growing expenditure

ProPak Asia in the past years, hosted by Informa Markets Thailand.

Growing expenditure at food and packaging trade shows signifies a recovering economy and positive momentum for business tourism this year, with Thailand remaining a popular destination for the Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) segment, according to trade show organiser Informa Markets Thailand.

Kotchasorn Tocharoentanapol, deputy event director at Informa Markets Thailand, said the manufacturing sector has been steadily growing as international trade improves and interest rate freezes are announced by many central banks across the world.

Investment sentiment also grew, based on Thailand's promising tourism sector.

Ms Kotchasorn said Thailand also boasts attractive cultural assets and tourism destinations as well as affordable living costs.

These factors draw exhibitors and business travellers to hold their trade gatherings here, and many of them choose to stay longer after their meetings.

The country's products with high growth include frozen fruits, frozen chicken and seafood.

The upbeat sentiment will be realised through the company's upcoming processing and packaging trade show, ProPak Asia 2024, which is forecast to post 4.5-billion-baht's worth of transactions at the event, a growth of 10% from last year's edition.

The show, covering over 60,000 square metres, will be held at Bitec Bangna from June 12-15.

Joined by more than 2,000 brands and companies from Thailand, Asia, Europe and North America, this event aims for 60,000 visitors.

Ms Kotchasorn said Chinese companies, known for their advanced processing technology, will remain among the top three overseas exhibitors at this event, buoyed by pent-up demand of business travel after facing a three-year pandemic lockdown.

The Chinese government also supports operators to discuss business and expand their products abroad.

The event targets to draw Thai buyers at 70%, while the remainder will come from Southeast Asia and other Asian countries with high potential, such as Japan and South Korea.

She said local small and medium-sized enterprises and startups will also join the trade show as buyers are keen to invest in new manufacturing products and technology.

Amid the recovering international exhibition segment, the only concern is high airfares, which may slow overseas business trips, said Ms Kotchasorn.

Some may opt for online meetings instead of on-site ones, but the company will offer both face-to-face sessions and online conferencess to cater to growing demand.

Other highlights of the show include showcasing environmentally friendly products and sustainable technology in line with the global net zero trend.

ProPak Asia is among the largest exhibitions held by Informa Markets.