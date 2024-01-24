CPN growth continues apace

Mr Nattakit, left, said Nakhon Sawan is an economic centre that connects the country's Central and Northern regions.

Central Pattana Plc (CPN) has scheduled the grand opening of Central Nakhon Sawan for Jan 31 under the concept of "Daily Happiness at Paradise City".

A promotion will run for 12 days while the new mall aims to deliver an unparalleled experience for everyone in Nakhon Sawan province, said Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer for Central Pattana.

As CPN's 41st mall, which is categorised as a mixed-use project, Central Nakhon Sawan is equipped to be a complete lifestyle shopping destination that brings together the most comprehensive and largest number of brands -- 200 in total -- in the upper central region.

The project aims to serve as the "Center of Life" for Thailand's upper central region and features a shopping centre, convention halls, a hotel, a condominium, and a Multi-Generation Space covering 2 rai. The project is situated near Synphaet Hospital.

The design of Central Nakhon Sawan was inspired by the unique features of Nakhon Sawan, such as Pak Nam Pho subdistrict, where four rivers converge. In addition, the mall features aspects of Thai-Chinese culture, reflected through the interior and exterior design and the contemporary architecture within a 13,500-square-metre space, reflecting Nakhon Sawan's unique identity.

"Nakhon Sawan province is a hidden gem with strong economic and tourism potential. It is an economic centre that connects the Central and Northern regions," Mr Nattakit said.

He said Nakhon Sawan is an important logistics hub and the province's Chinese New Year Festival is the third largest in the country after Bangkok and Phuket.

"Central Pattana saw the potential of Nakhon Sawan and its growth in every aspect, and that's why we launched Central Nakhon Sawan as a complete mixed-use project of the future and aim for the project to become an important magnet that attracts prosperity to Nakhon Sawan province in every aspect," Mr Nattakit said.

"We aim to support Nakhon Sawan as a new attraction that everyone will want to visit and also help to create jobs and a sustainable income for people in the province."

Wisit Ariya, general manager of Central Nakhon Sawan, said the grand opening would be epic for the people of Nakhon Sawan.

"The opening comes at an auspicious time as we welcome the Year of the Dragon, which happens only once every 12 years," said Mr Wisit.

"We are holding the event under the concept of 12 levels of heaven and 12 days of happiness."

The opening ceremony begins at 11am with a performance titled "The Cloud of Happiness", which features actress Bella Ranee and actor James Jirayu.

A spectacular air show follows with a procession of more than 300 drones that will transform into letters and images along with over 15 minutes of spectacular fireworks.

A parade is planned for the five auspicious heaven dragons, five LED golden and silver dragons measuring over 175 metres in length.

Visitors can enjoy exclusive promotions during the opening, such as a chance to win prizes for every 1,500 baht spent at the department store.