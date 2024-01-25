Industry leaders support Pita ruling

Mr Pita is surrounded by the press outside the Constitutional Court in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The business sector does not expect to be affected by politics or the Constitutional Court rulings on two political cases this month, saying the government focus needs to be on the economy.

The Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday in favour of Pita Limjaroenrat, the former Move Forward Party (MFP) leader, in a media shareholding case, allowing him to return as an MP for the first time in six months.

Next week, the court is scheduled to deliver a ruling on accusations MFP was seeking to end Thailand's constitutional democracy, with the His Majesty the King as head of state.

The court's ruling in favour of Mr Pita shows the Thai justice system is reliable, which is good for the country politically and economically, said the Employers' Confederation of Thai Trade and Industry (EconThai).

If the verdict went the other way, the ruling would have raised doubts over the judges' impartiality, which can affect investment in the country, said Tanit Sorat, vice-chairman of EconThai.

Claims of injustice in a ruling can lead to distrust in the justice system, subsequently reducing confidence among entrepreneurs who want to invest in Thailand, he said.

The Pita case was followed by not only Thais, but also foreign investors keen to learn how the result will affect Thai politics, said Mr Tanit.

He said the ruling paves the way for Thai politics to proceed in a more desirable way because Mr Pita, who attempted to become the new prime minister after his party won the most votes in the election last year, could help the opposition party keep the government in check.

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said the ruling should help reinforce the opposition's role in examining government functions, and is likely to create intense policy competition.

However, he said the government remains robust and stable, with the chamber viewing the ruling as unlikely to significantly impact the country's economy or businesses.

"We see the court's decision as likely to foster confidence among supporters of the party," said Mr Sanan.

NO CHANGES

The Stock Exchange of Thailand rose sharply by more than 1.8% to 1,381.19 points in late trade on Wednesday, as investors expected the court ruling would not lead to political uncertainty.

"The ruling should prompt a short-term market rebound as it temporarily eased concerns about political turmoil," Maybank Securities said in a research note.

However, concerns remain about the court's decision in the suit against MFP for efforts to amend the lese majeste law, scheduled for a ruling on Jan 31.

"That might cause the market to fluctuate again during that period," noted the brokerage.

Kantapong Thananerngroth, president of the Thai Tourism Promotion Association, said the tourism sector waited for months last year before a government was formed, delaying distribution of the fiscal 2024 budget until likely May 2024.

With the government still settling in to its role, the two court cases might not have an effect on the administration, he said.

Mr Kantapong said Mr Pita returning to parliament as part of the opposition will help strengthen checks and balances in the government, as MFP is known for initiating change and quality politics.

The court ruling should benefit the country, he said.

However, the Srettha Thavisin government should be given chances to prove itself by driving the economy and tourism forward, said Mr Kantapong.

Punlop Saejew, president of the Tourism Council of Chiang Mai, said he believes Mr Pita's return will not disrupt government stability until a new government is formed.

In the last election MFP won the majority of votes in Chiang Mai, overtaking the Pheu Thai Party, meaning MFP and Mr Pita could claim the province again in the next election, he said.

However, Mr Punlop said the current government has showed sincere effort in driving the economy and tourism sector by implementing visa-free schemes, discussing investment opportunities for large foreign corporations, and pushing for the clean air bill.

Sanga Ruangwattanakul, president of the Khao San Road Business Association, said while Mr Pita's return will strengthen the opposition bloc, the government should be unfazed by the result and continue the good initiatives it started.

Mr Sanga said while many people believe the MFP will win the majority vote again in the next election, with a consistent performance the Pheu Thai-led government could earn credit for stimulating the economy.

Wutthiphum Jurangkool, chief executive of Nok Air, said no matter the outcome of the next MFP court ruling, the political situation should remain calm for many months ahead.

As the current administration has been on the job for less than six months and still has strong reasons to support its stability, domestic sentiment should not be affected, he said.

TRANSPARENCY

Somchai Sittichaisrichart, managing director of SiS Distribution (Thailand) Plc, said the ruling will enhance the image of Thailand by promoting transparency and governance in politics.

He said foreigners will likely have more confidence in Thailand, reducing doubts about the nation.

Mr Somchai said the intent of the law the judges were considering is to prevent politicians from using the media for their own benefit. In reality, ITV is no longer considered a media entity.

He said the ruling should not cause a massive change as a government was already established.

Urgent issues for the government include curbing household debt and maintaining interest rates at an appropriate level to avoid consumer spending collapsing, said Mr Somchai.