Sector banking on Chinese New Year

Tourists wander Yaowarat night market in Bangkok's Chinatown. Chinese arrivals have averaged 15,000 to 19,000 per day this year, a significant increase from the same period last year. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Chinese arrivals during the Lunar New Year holiday are expected to total 20,000 to 25,000 per day, according to the Association of Thai Travel Agents (Atta).

Atta president Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn said improved charter and scheduled flights as well as the visa-free scheme are helping to accelerate Chinese demand.

Year-to-date, Chinese arrivals have averaged 15,000 to 19,000 per day, a significant gain from the same period last year.

Arrivals should soar to 25,000 per day during the holiday next month, based on strong tour bookings, said Mr Sisdivachr.

Most Chinese tourists arrive in Bangkok before travelling to nearby destinations, such as Pattaya, while others are planning a second destination such as Chiang Mai or Phuket, he said.

As of Jan 21, China remains the top inbound market with 306,805 arrivals, overtaking Malaysia, which tallied 218,453 arrivals.

"If the country can maintain the positive momentum until after the Lunar New Year, gaining 8 million Chinese tourists this year might be possible, assuming Thailand can earn tourism confidence from stringent safety measures," said Mr Sisdivachr.

He said concerns about safety in Thailand have eased among Chinese tourists.

Growth still depends on drawing large tour groups from China's second-tier markets who are first-time visitors, which can be facilitated by hosting more roadshows, said Mr Sisdivachr.

Despite its recent stock market rout, he said China's economy should improve more steadily compared with last year.

The government is planning to mobilise 2 trillion yuan through state-owned companies' funds as a way to stabilise the market.

As 70% of Chinese arrivals last year were independent tourists and only 30% came with tour groups, the latter could increase to 40% this year, driven by more flights and promotional campaigns by tour companies, said Mr Sisdivachr.

With the Thai government planning to promote tourism in five Southeast Asian nations with Thailand as a hub, he said the move can draw more foreign arrivals and boost tourism exchanges between countries.

However, challenges remain concerning the readiness of airports and infrastructure in Thailand, as some destinations may encounter overcrowding, said Mr Sisdivachr.

Next week Atta plans to host a tourism roadshow in Taiwan, hoping to attract 1 million Taiwanese visitors this year.