Banks see flat loan growth

Leading banks exhibit at Money Expo 2023.

The banking sector booked flat loan growth last year as a result of debt repayment by borrowers and banks' increased scrutiny of loan expansion amid heightened economic uncertainties.

Ten commercial banks listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) reported combined loans worth 14.7 trillion baht in 2023, rising slightly by 0.68% year-on-year.

The country's three largest lenders by total assets -- Bangkok Bank (BBL), Kasikornbank (KBank) and Krungthai Bank (KTB) -- booked contractions of 0.4%, 0.19% and 0.63%, respectively, compared with 2022.

BBL, the country's largest lender, reported total loans worth 2.67 trillion baht as of December 2023, a similar level to the end of 2022, the bank said in a statement to the SET.

Corporate loans increased while commercial and business loans declined.

KBank, the second-largest player, said it upgraded its loan underwriting process and managed asset quality for enhanced efficiency to increase new lending potential.

KTB, the third-largest lender, reported a 0.6% decline in total loan growth based on repayment of government debt, while the bank focused on expanding both retail and corporate loans in accordance with risk-adjusted return to strengthen its loan portfolio amid economic uncertainties.

Among the five biggest lenders, SCB X, the holding company of Siam Commercial Bank, and Krungsri Group posted positive loan growth of 2.08% and 3.48%, respectively.

SCB X's loan growth was supported by small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) and retail loans.

The company's automotive subsidiary, Auto X, which focuses on underserved segments, booked substantial loan growth of 352%.

In 2024, SCB X targets total loan growth of 3-5%.

Krungsri Group's loan growth was mainly driven by the expansion of domestic commercial loans and retail loans, particularly from new overseas subsidiaries.

Excluding the newly acquired overseas businesses, organic loan growth increased 16.6 billion baht, or 0.9%.

Kanjana Chockpisansin, head of research at Kasikorn Research Center (K-Research), said the flat loan growth in the banking sector last year was mainly the result of debt repayment by both SMEs and corporates.

SMEs repaid debt under the Bank of Thailand's soft loan measure during the pandemic that offered loan terms of two years.

Corporates raised fresh funds from the bond market by locking in cheap costs through bond issuance as interest rates rose, she said.

Meanwhile, demand for retail loans remained weak amid the sluggish recovery, said Ms Kanjana.

"Though new loans increased, they were offset by debt repayment, leading to flat loan growth," she said.

K-Research forecast banking loan growth of 2.5-3.5% this year, in line with the economy.

From 2015 to 2019, average loan growth in the banking industry was 4.2%.