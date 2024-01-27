AIS rolls out points scheme upgrades

Ms Jaiporn says the company offers AIS Points to 49.1 million customers.

Advanced Info Service (AIS), the biggest mobile operator by revenue, is upgrading its AIS Points programme to become a platform with personalised privileges through collaboration with partners across various industries.

The platform offers services that align with current lifestyles, utilising data analytics to design personalised privileges for customers via a model called "earn-burn-excitement" based on accumulated points, said Jaiporn Srisakul, head of customer and service management at AIS.

It begins with distributing welcome bonus points during the Chinese New Year festival of 11 days, 11 million points, and a campaign where customers can use one point to receive special privileges or discounts at more than 50 participating stores in Yaowarat.

"We are also expanding exclusive privileges for the younger generation with stores in the Siam Square area and many other renowned brands," she said.

"We are becoming the AIS Points platform, consolidating the power of partners to create more convenience for customers using the platform."

Apart from network quality, Ms Jaiporn said the company is committed to take care of customers through its value-added services and solutions that support and enhance their lifestyles.

Under the AIS Points model, points are earned through usage and smartphone purchases with AIS, and customers can transfer accumulated points from various partner activities to AIS Points.

AIS recently expanded its collaboration with the Point X platform and MAAI by KTC application, adding to the list of partners.

Points can redeem privileges such as discounts on products, services, smartphones and gadgets available via AIS.

The company continues to expand its cooperation with partners in all categories, she said.

There are more than 2 million participating stores and outlets nationwide where customers can redeem AIS special offers.

This provides convenience for customers to redeem partner points via the myAIS app, said Ms Jaiporn.

"The excitement comes from delivering special moments to customers," she said.

"We have an ongoing lucky draw campaign, allowing customers to participate using their points."

Last year AIS customers redeemed 1.4 billion points.