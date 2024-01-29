Exporters told to keep tabs on hotspots in the Middle East

The Galaxy Leader cargo ship is escorted by Houthi boats in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. (Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS)

The strategic planning unit of the Commerce Ministry has advised all stakeholders to monitor the attacks in the Red Sea and the Israel-Hamas war to assess the potential impacts.

An escalation of the conflicts could adversely affect the Thai economy, both directly and indirectly, said Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO).

Since the Yemen-based Houthi rebels began attacking and seizing cargo vessels associated with Israel navigating through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea on Nov 19 last year to demonstrate resistance against Israel's actions in Gaza, the crucial global trade route has become a choke point, he said.

If attacks continue in the strait, it may affect various supply chains and global crude oil transport, said Mr Poonpong.

The Red Sea, via the Suez Canal in Egypt, serves as a major trade route between Asia and Europe, covering 12% of global maritime trade routes.

Following the attacks on cargo ships, many shipping companies worldwide suspended their operations in the Red Sea, opting for alternative routes that require longer transit times.

This increased shipping costs on various other routes as well as those passing through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, causing Thai goods destined for the Middle East, Europe, Northern Africa and parts of the eastern US to become costlier.

According to data from the Thai National Shippers' Council, as of the second week of 2024, freight rates significantly increased from December 2023 on the Thailand-Jebel Ali (United Arab Emirates [UAE]), Thailand-Europe (main ports), Thailand-US west coast, and Thailand-US east coast routes.

On the Thailand-Europe route, freight rates increased by 252% for 20-foot containers and 196% for 40-foot containers, reaching US$3,200 and $4,500, respectively.

Additionally, exporters are grappling with extra expenses such as transport system interruption fees, port congestion fees, additional service charges during peak periods, and emergency fees.

In terms of the impact on Thailand's exports, a TPSO study found shipments to Europe predominantly use the Red Sea route, accounting for more than 8% of total Thai exports.

Key export products such as computers, air conditioners and parts, electronic circuit boards, automobiles and auto parts, garments, rubber products, processed chicken, and wheat products may face transport challenges because of shipping issues.

In terms of Thai exports to the Middle East, the route is crucial for shipping to Jordan and Israel, contributing about 10% of Thailand's trade with the region, noted the study.

However, 90% of Thai exports are transported via ports in the UAE, then distributed to other countries in the region. Therefore, the overall impact on exports to the Middle East may not be significantly affected, said the office.

According to Mr Poonpong, the varied conflicts in the Middle East have the potential to spread to other areas and involve other nations directly.

Although the conflict zone has not expanded beyond Gaza, there have been intermittent clashes between Israel and various armed groups in Lebanon and Syria.

This has raised concerns the conflict may escalate regionally, leading to the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transport route responsible for 21% of daily oil shipments globally, equivalent to 21 million barrels.

He said the impact of this strait closing would be significant for Thailand, as the country relies heavily on imported crude oil from the Middle East.

In 2023, half of Thailand's energy imports (crude oil, natural gas and refined oil) came from Middle Eastern countries, primarily the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Closure of the Strait of Hormuz would block off Thailand's oil imports temporarily, leading to crude oil shortages and soaring oil prices, affecting industrial production and the transport sectors.

Such a pivot could potentially result in inflation and cost of living challenges, said Mr Poonpong.

In addition, the Strait of Hormuz plays a crucial role in Thailand's exports to the Middle East. Most Thai goods are shipped through the strait to reach the port of Jebel Ali in the UAE.