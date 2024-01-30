Phuket banks on roadshow to attract more Saudis

People watch the sunset from Phuket's Cape Phromthep viewpoint. The island is hoping for more tourists from Saudi Arabia after its roadshow in the Middle East. (Photo: Reuters)

PHUKET: Tour operators are pinning their hopes on a campaign in Saudi Arabia to persuade more Saudis to take their vacation on the resort island of Phuket.

Thaneth Tantipiriyakij, the Phuket Tourist Association president, said on Tuesday travel agencies and operators in the Middle East country were keen in promoting Phuket to their clients. He hoped the interest would result in a rise in Saufdi visitors.

The association was on the road to publicise Phuket in Jeddah on Jan 14 and Riyadh on Jan 16, as part of a two-country visit that includes Oman.

The number of tourists from Saudi Arabia has risen since the two countries restored full diplomatic relations last year. In 2023, 178,113 holiday makers from Saudi Arabia visited Thailand, almost double the 96,158 visitors in 2022, figures of the Tourism and Sports Ministry show. They were the major source of visitors from the Middle East.

They favour Phuket during the northern summer, from June to August, and spend 7-14 days here on average, according to the tourist association.