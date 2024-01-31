Adding a splash of fun to the recycling theme

Children are shown how to separate waste, which is pictured on a signboard cut into the shape of a garbage bin. Kids have the potential to become 'influencers' for PET bottle recycling.

A limited quantity of waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles has been hindering the recycling business of Indorama Ventures Plc (IVL), but the chemical manufacturer has risen to the challenge by adding a splash of fun to its solutions.

The company is meeting young students and introducing them to the idea of used PET bottles as a precursor to fun activities. This helps create positivity among the learners as part of a campaign to sort garbage for recycling.

"We want to make it more interesting. It's about learning and fun," said Aradhana Lohia Sharma, vice-president of IVL.

SUPPLY GAINS

The ultimate goal of the activities is to turn several thousand children into "influencers" to encourage people around them not to throw away empty water bottles and return them to the manufacturers or recyclers instead as part of IVL's efforts to increase the supply of used PET bottles.

PET is a clear, strong and lightweight form of plastic often used to manufacture water bottles. They can be recycled to produce new bottles or forms of yarn used in the garment industry.

Young students have the potential to indirectly help boost the rate of recycling.

"When children understand PET recycling, they take the knowledge home and tell their parents. Eventually, the whole family has better awareness of recycling," said Mrs Sharma.

"Children are an influential voice in a family."

There are a variety of ways to help children see the value of recycling. Telling them about the impact of growing plastic waste in the world is one example. Fun activities can add colour to the campaign, making it more attractive and interesting.

Students may feel like it's magic when waste PET bottles can be turned into T-shirts or polo shirts. They can even have a go at using this magical power by transforming old bottles into plant pots, terrariums or even lamps. Such activities can provide them with a totally new image of how waste packaging can be put to good uses.

IVL plans to awaken 1 million children worldwide to the importance of waste segregation by 2030. It has so far taught 250,000 children about the benefits of recycling.

The company has teamed up with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to bring recycling education and fun activities to 337 schools in the capital. The aim is to have 40,000 students set the recycling trend within their family by 2025.

The demand for materials recycled from used PET bottles has grown significantly, but the supply is currently limited, Mrs Sharma said.

IVL, which entered the recycling business in 2011, last year reached a milestone having recycled 100 billion used PET bottles worldwide. However, the company still needs to collect more bottles as its ultimate goal is to recycle up to 50 billion bottles per year.

Around 80% of used bottles in Thailand enter the recycling process, compared with only 30% in the US. In the opinion of Mrs Sharma, education would play a key role in increasing these rates.

FUN WITH CLOTHES

IVL is preparing to showcase ready-to-wear clothes and bags produced from recycled polyester yarn sourced from PET bottles on Feb 19 but plans to use the design aspect rather than the environmental message to compete with virgin polyester-derived clothes available in the market.

The fashion show is central to the company's programme that aims to promote environmentally friendly lifestyle products. Initiated 10 years ago, the programme initially emphasised high fashion based on recycled materials, but it now encourages designers to make clothes for daily use and strategically position them in the retail sector.

There are seven teams of designers or brands joining the programme, which was jointly organised by IVL and its business partners. The 2023 RECO introduced them to environmental and branding aspects of the garment business under its weeks-long RECO Incubation Lab Course.

"No brands use recycled materials as a selling point," said course director and eco-friendly fashion expert Kamonnart Ongwandee.

"The designers interpreted the needs of their target customers in order to come up with distinctive designs."

Comfort and beauty, reflected through techniques such as embroidering, pleating and draping, are combined to form design concepts.

"Using recycled materials doesn't diminish the appearance. These materials don't necessarily create the image of waste-derived items or extremely eco-friendly products," Ms Kamonnart said.

Two key challenges for the designers are differentiating their clothes from other sellers in the highly competitive market and setting prices for their products which tend to be expensive if they are made from recycled materials, she said.

Like teaching children, fashion is being used as an "entry point" to awaken people to the benefits of recycling PET bottles, Mrs Sharma said.

"If we want to attract people and want people to understand recycling, we have to make it interesting and fun," she said.

Fashion is a good way of bringing people together, which will lead to discussions on a range of topics from creativity and functionality to the materials used for making clothes and, according to Mrs Sharma, sustainability should be somewhere among these topics.