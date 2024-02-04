Red tape and traffic top Japan businesses' woes

Traffic clogs Kanchanaphisek Road near an electric train station in Nonthaburi. (File photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Japanese corporations in Thailand have asked the government to streamline customs duty regulations and improve transport infrastructure, adding that economic measures should also be implemented to boost public consumption.

The Japanese Chamber of Commerce, Bangkok (JCC) recently called in the media to discuss the findings of its latest survey on business sentiment among Japanese corporations and investors in Thailand.

Conducted bi-annually over the past 53 years to reflect the business situation for Japanese corporations in Thailand, the latest survey, representing the second half of 2023, wrapped up on Dec 20.

Some 539 of the 1,646 JCC Bangkok company members took part.

The most requested change by Japanese investors was an improvement in customs duty and clearance regulations.

The second most-wished-for improvement was better transport infrastructure.

Coming third was a desire for the government to pursue policies geared towards stimulating public consumption.

"The majority of the Japanese corporations in Thailand face lengthy and time-consuming customs and clearance procedures. The process of tax refunds is unsystematic and confusing," said Jun Kuroda, chairman of the JCC Economic Research Group.

Mr Kuroda said the JCC had sent its suggestion to the government, and 35% of its members said they had witnessed improvements.

"We have seen improvement in tax regulations, but we'd like them to be better," he said.

Transport infrastructure had improved with more railways and skytrains, but traffic congestion was still a problem in need of a solution.

As the global economic recovery has slowed, export demand has declined, and domestic consumption of durable goods has been sluggish, Mr Kuroda said.

As such, JCC members wished the government would do more to promote local spending.

He said the survey responses suggested adjusting tax regulations, investing in basic infrastructure and measures to stimulate government consumption would help boost spending.

"The second half of last year showed negative sentiment. However, for the first half of 2024, the diffusion index looks more optimistic."

The Japanese private sector expects to see a continued recovery in inbound tourism, implementation of the government's economic stimulus measures, and a recovery in demand for exports, he said.

"We don't know what policy the government will use to stimulate its economy, but we hope it's successful," said Mr Kuroda.