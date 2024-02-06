Panel called on to cut policy rate

Minister says focus should be on public

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat (right)

The Finance Ministry is urging the Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to consider cutting its policy rate to ease the burden on the public, says Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat.

He said the central bank's policy review on Tuesday should consider the effect of the policy rate on people rather than merely focusing on financial stability, given the sturdy fundamentals of the banking system.

"Fiscal and monetary policies must go together," said Mr Julapun, as the government tries to support a sluggish economic recovery.

The Fiscal Policy Office and the Bank of Thailand reaffirmed economic growth slowed last year. The government wants to offer short-term stimulus measures, notably the 10,000-baht digital wallet handout, claiming it is necessary to help the economy.

The government should consider legislation related to the issuance of the 500-billion-baht loan bill to finance the digital wallet handout scheme, he said.

Inflation has declined for four consecutive months, bolstering Mr Julapun's calls for lower interest rates. This is partially attributed to reduced energy prices and high household debt.

"The rate is too high considering the spending power of Thais at the moment," he said.

"People are more concerned with solving their debt problems than spending."

As a result, high-income groups are benefiting from the economic recovery more than low-income groups, who continue to accumulate debt, said Mr Julapun.

The digital wallet project pledged by the Pheu Thai Party during the campaign last year to hand out 10,000 baht to all Thais aged 16 and older has been heavily criticised by academics and economists, especially concerning whether the scheme should include those with high incomes and private wealth.

The criteria was later adjusted to people with income below 70,000 baht per month and less than 500,000 baht in bank deposits.