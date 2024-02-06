SF invests B200m in bid to spur spending

Mrs Wanwimon poses for a photo in front of Megabangna.

SF Development Co, the developer of Megabangna shopping mall, has set aside a 200-million-baht marketing budget to increase customer traffic and spending per bill by 10-15%.

Wanwimon Ordeedolchest, the company's vice-president of marketing, said the budget would be allocated to events, activities, campaigns and applications to attract shoppers to Megabangna.

"We will hold events and activities at Megabangna that target specific groups, particularly pet lovers and the ageing population, which are high-spending consumers," she said.

These two groups will represent a new customer base that Megabangna aims to expand this year, given the growth of pet lovers, who represented 40% of all the shopping complex's customers last year.

The company will also invest in improving all online platforms to attract younger consumers, particularly university students and first jobbers who now account for 22% of those visiting the mall.

It aims to boost customer traffic by 10% to more than 58 million in 2024, up 10% from 53 million last year.

On weekdays last year, customer traffic tallied over 120,000 people per day, and it exceeded 220,000 per day on weekends. These figures represented a 10% increase over the levels recorded in 2022.

Roughly 81% visited for dining, 32% for shopping for lifestyle goods and 23% to shop for home and decoration products. A majority (53%) of shoppers visited as a family, while 78% used a private car to reach Megabanga.

"Spending per bill will increase by 10-15% from 4,500 baht in 2023 which rose from 3,700 baht in 2022," said Mrs Wanwimon. "The amount last year was close to shopping malls based in inner city locations."

Megabangna has a total retail area of 220,000 square metres which is fully occupied, with 900 kiosks and stores.

Following its launch in 2019, the Megabangna app has attracted 360,000 members, of which 35% are active users.

"We have a variety of offerings at Megabangna that can appeal to all market segments, from the middle-to upper-end segments," she said. "We believe our catchment area will expand as Bang Na-Trat is growing and becoming more crowded."