North Korea abolishes laws on inter-Korean economic cooperation

The North Korean flag flutters at the North Korea consular office in Dandong, Liaoning province, China. (Photo: Reuters)

SEOUL - North Korea's parliament decided to abolish laws on inter-Korean economic cooperation, state-run media said Thursday, with the move in line with leader Kim Jong Un's policy announced last month of not seeking peaceful reunification with South Korea.

The Supreme People's Assembly unanimously agreed at a session Wednesday on scrapping the law on economic cooperation with South Korea, adopted in 2005, as well as legislation adopted in 2011 on the special zone for international tours to Mount Kumgang, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

In January, Kim called for a constitutional change to define South Korea as a "primary foe and invariable principal enemy," with the top legislature deciding to abolish entities that promote dialogue with the South.

The parliament decided to scrap three organizations intended for cooperation with the South -- the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, the National Economic Cooperation Bureau and the Kumgangsan International Tourism Administration.