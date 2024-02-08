China no longer No. 1 source of US imports, 1st time since 2008

The flags of the United States, left, and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighbourhood of Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo: Reuters)

China was the second-biggest source of imported goods in the United States last year on a customs-cleared basis, losing the top spot it had held since 2008 to Mexico, official trade data showed Wednesday.

The change in ranking provided further evidence of the United States' reduced economic reliance on China, although the administration of US President Joe Biden has reiterated it has no intention of decoupling from the Asian power.

In 2023, goods exported from China to the US dropped 20.3% from a year earlier to US$427.23 billion, accounting for 13.9% of total imports, according to the non-seasonally adjusted trade balance data released by the Commerce Department.

In contrast, US imports from Mexico increased 4.6% from 2022 to $475.61 billion, making up 15.4% of the total.

China, which accounted for over 20% of the total between 2015 and 2018 in terms of trade value, was last year followed by Canada at 13.7%, Germany at 5.2% and Japan at 4.8%.

Regarding China as a geopolitical rival, the Biden administration has imposed a series of restrictions on trade with the world's second-largest economy on national security grounds.

China's share of US imports has steadily declined since Biden's predecessor Donald Trump rolled out multiple rounds of tariffs on Chinese goods.

The data showed the US trade deficit with China last year hit its lowest level since 2010, falling 26.9 percent to $279.42 billion, in tandem with a decline in imports from the country driven in part by the realignment of global supply chains following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic, which caused shortages of semiconductors and other key industrial products, accelerated supply chain diversification away from China and advanced "friendshoring" pushed by the US to deepen economic ties among allies and trusted countries.