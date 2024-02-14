Digital romance blooming

People shop for rose bouquets and Valentine's Day gifts at Sampheng market in Bangkok. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Expressing love is going digital as almost 80% of Thais plan to buy their loved ones a Valentine's Day gift online, according to a survey conducted for the payments company Visa.

The survey by the polling company YouGov was intended to gauge Thai consumers' payment behaviour ahead of Valentine's Day, factors that would influence their purchase decisions, and what type of gesture would melt the hearts of their partners.

One of the most challenging tasks is knowing what your partner wants. Based on the findings, 59% simply tell their loved one exactly what they want, the survey found.

The second most popular way is to seek the help of artificial intelligence, where 27% of respondents plan to let their desires be known by whispering into their partner's smartphone. Others (22%) subtly hint to their partner, hoping they eventually get the message.

When deciding where to buy their valentine a gift, over half of respondents (57%) plan to log on to online retailers and e-commerce platforms, while 20% intend to buy directly from social commerce shops on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Line.

Price and discounts (58%) are the most important factor when lovers choose where to buy gifts, followed by the variety and quality of products on offer (50%). Other deciding factors include the length of the Valentine's promotion or package (30%), having previous positive experiences with the merchant (27%), and brand reputation (21%).

Based on the findings, some 68% of respondents plan to spend no more than 1,000 baht, while 29% plan to spend between 1,001 to 10,000 baht, and 3% expect to splurge more than 10,000 baht.

When it comes to the most popular gift category, nearly one in three (30%) said clothes, handbags and fashion accessories, followed by more symbolic gifts such as chocolates (25%) and flowers (12%).

For many, the way to the heart is not all about gifts, with the gesture most likely to melt hearts simply spending quality time together (41%).

Meanwhile, others choose to express love by purchasing popular Valentine's promotions/gifts such as couple sets (27%), "buy one, get one free" items (22%), free name engraving on products (15%), and hotel spa gift vouchers (12%).