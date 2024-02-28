AirAsia Move application's icon undergoes design rejig

The application icon of AirAsia Move, formerly known as airasia Superapp, now has a new look on the App Store (iOS) and Play Store (Android).

This comes as AirAsia Move enters another phase of its brand refresh and transformation, as announced in September 2023.

Nadia Omer, chief executive of AirAsia Move, said the new AirAsia Move app icon is the first of many exciting changes coming up that are designed to elevate and enhance every traveller's experience.

From the app layout to new products, services and unbeatable deals, AirAsia Move would help travellers enjoy a seamless journey, she said. For people who already have the app on their phone, it will quickly be updated to feature the new look.

Ms Omer reassured users that while AirAsia Move has become the new brand name for the app, and the app icon has a new appearance, every other aspect such as booking AirAsia flights or flights provided by other carriers, hotels and rides, and the ability to connect with fellow travellers via the Chat & Community and AI-based chat system AskBo functions would remain intact.