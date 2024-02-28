Iconic Dusit Thani Bangkok to reopen

An artist's impression of the new Dusit Thani Bangkok, which is located at the heart of Dusit Central Park.

Dusit Hotels and Resorts has announced it plans to reopen Dusit Thani Bangkok in September 2024.

The new hotel is situated in the same prime location as the original property, which graced the Bangkok skyline from 1970 until 2019.

"The new Dusit Thani Bangkok is more than just a hotel. It's a testament to our commitment to evolving with the times and leveraging our heritage to create unforgettable experiences for the future," said Suphajee Suthumpun, group chief executive of Dusit International.

With fewer rooms -- 257 compared with the original hotel's 517 -- the 39-storey hotel offers ample space for guests. A singular corridor floorplan ensures every room faces the green expanse of Lumpini Park, so guests can enjoy scenic views.

Since its opening in 1970, the original Dusit Thani Bangkok boasted one of the city's largest, most elegant ballrooms. The new hotel continues this tradition with expansive banqueting and meeting facilities spanning over 5,000 square metres.

As part of its design, the new Dusit Thani Bangkok integrates signature elements from the original property that were thoughtfully removed and preserved for use as part of the new building.

"By blending tradition with innovation, the new Dusit Thani Bangkok has been designed to surprise and delight long-time fans of the original hotel and new generations of travellers alike," said Ms Suphajee.

"This reimagined landmark also serves as a blueprint for exciting new services and experiences across Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide."

Adrian Rudin, managing director of Dusit Thani Bangkok, said, "I am delighted and deeply honoured to spearhead the return of this legendary hotel in the heart of Bangkok."

"For nearly five decades, the original Dusit Thani Bangkok stood as a cornerstone of the community," he added.

"This is a new chapter, where heritage seamlessly blends with modernity, ensuring every guest encounters the extraordinary."

The new Dusit Thani Bangkok is located at the heart of Dusit Central Park, a landmark 46-billion-baht mixed-use development comprising ultra-luxury residences (Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside), a state-of-the-art office tower, a high-end retail centre, and a Roof Park covering 11,200 sq m.

These additional components are expected to be opened gradually in 2025.