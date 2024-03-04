TKC eager to increase cybersecurity revenue

Mr Sayam says the company is upbeat about business growth this year and targets a revenue gain of at least 10%.

SET-listed digital solutions provider Turnkey Communication Services (TKC) targets the cybersecurity business contributing 5% of total revenue this year, expanding by a double-digit rate annually for five years.

Sayam Tiewtranon, chief executive and managing director of TKC, said the company is upbeat about business growth this year and targets revenue growth of at least 10% contributed by its eight main business groups.

He said despite the economic slowdown, the IT market looks better than the past few years as the business sector continues to invest in digital infrastructure and adopt digital solutions for public safety.

This includes the adoption of TKC's smart solutions in both the state and private sectors, ranging from smart hospitals, smart buildings and smart farming to smart logistics and smart learning, said Mr Sayam.

Cybersecurity has great potential in Thailand and Southeast Asia as organisations face cyberthreats, but have inadequate responses and personnel training in this area, he said.

In July 2023, TKC signed an exclusive memorandum of understanding with EC-Council, global leader in cybersecurity education and certification, to establish a joint venture to provide security operation centre (SOC) services for enterprises and comprehensive training programmes in Thailand.

The collaboration targets providing SOC services to critical infrastructure sectors including finance, transport, energy, telecom, hospitals and public services.

TKC is in talks to work with around 10 local state universities to incorporate security skills training into their curriculum, said Mr Sayam.

He said as the digital landscape evolves, cybersecurity has become an essential and strategic imperative for countries and organisations.

The speed at which the world's economy is being digitalised requires trust in order to scale digital transformation, smart nations and e-commerce, said Mr Sayam.

TKC reported total revenue of 3.8 billion baht in 2023, up 57% year-on-year, while net profit tallied 250 million baht, a gain of 4%.

The company has a backlog value of roughly 3.2 billion baht, of which 60% is expected to be recognised this year.

The private sector accounts for 30% of its revenue, with 70% from the government sector.

TKC aims to change the proportion to 40:60 in a few years, he said.