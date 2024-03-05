Singapore’s Scoot plans Samui flights

Scoot and Singapore Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore. (Photo: Reuters)

Singapore Airlines’ budget carrier Scoot is ramping up services across Southeast Asia as it looks to win market share in the post-Covid recovery in regional tourism.

Scoot will add two destinations to its current regional network, including the Thai tourist hotspot of Koh Samui, and increase the number of flights to four other cities in Thailand and Malaysia the it already services, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The airline said it expected to take delivery of the first of nine E190 E2 jets from Embraer in April, allowing for the expansion of services in May and June.

The deal to acquire jets from the Brazilian planemaker has added a third manufacturer to Singapore Airlines, diversifying a fleet built around Boeing and Airbus aircraft. It also offers the carrier more nimble jets that are better suited to catering to fast-growing markets across Southeast Asia amid bets that tourism is set to recover from its Covid-era doldrums.

“Our fleet expansion reflects our confidence that the demand for air travel will continue to grow within this region,” Scoot chief executive officer Leslie Thng said in the statement.