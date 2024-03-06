NBTC, AIS present disaster warning system

The cell broadcast technology allows emergency warnings to be sent to all devices connected to mobile networks within a specific target area.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and Advanced Info Service (AIS) jointly launched a trial on Tuesday of the country's first cell broadcast service (CBS) system in the form of an emergency alert system for mobile phones.

A demonstration of the system took place at NBTC headquarters on Phahon Yothin Road which paves the way for its eventual connection to the government's planned central command centre to serve as a channel for swift and efficient disaster warnings, according to the NBTC.

NBTC chairman Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck said the demonstration yielded satisfactory results.

The cell broadcast technology allows emergency warnings to be sent to all devices connected to mobile networks within a specific target area. The system can send direct warning messages from communication signal towers in the area to all mobile phones located within that area.

The system does not require phone numbers in order to send messages in the way SMS messages are distributed, allowing for the rapid and efficient communication of emergency information within the entire area being affected. In light of this, members of the public do not need to download an application.

This standardised emergency alert system will provide reassurance to the public, positively impacting economic confidence, tourism, and the overall security of society in the future.

The plan to establish an effective public warning system aims to improve safety for the general public and tourists, particularly in the aftermath of violent incidents, shootings, and various natural disasters, according to the NBTC.

Dr Sarana said the implementation of the system would first require the government to assign an agency to be the command centre for sending the warning messages. Some related ministries may have to draft related regulations to supervise and operate the warning system.

The NBTC has collaborated with various relevant agencies to develop the cell broadcast emergency alert system with support from its Universal Service Obligation and Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund.

Waroonthep Watcharaporn, AIS's head of business relations, said the emergency alert system is suitable for emergency notifications as it is able to send messages to mobile phones within the area covered by the respective base station simultaneously.

The latest testing of the technology has successfully achieved its intended goals, and the related parties are ready to expand its integration with the country's existing emergency alert system efficiently going forward, he added.

The structure of implementing cell broadcast service technology involves two systems.

First, it will be managed and overseen by the central command centre of the government sector through the Cell Broadcast Entities (CBE) system. This system is used to define the content and delivery areas for the messages.

Second, it will be managed and overseen by mobile operators through the Cell Broadcast Center (CBC) system. This system is responsible for delivering message content to base stations according to the specified areas.

Dr Sarana pointed out that each mobile phone operator is expected to face a cost of around 400 million baht for the installation of the CBS system but operators would be able to deduct this cost from the annual universal obligation service fee they pay to the NBTC.