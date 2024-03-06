Ttb rules out sale of bad debts

Mr Piti says auction prices of bad debts offered by asset management companies have declined from last year.

Despite a higher level of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the industry, TMBThanachart Bank (ttb) has no plans to sell its bad debts this year as potential buyers are offering relatively low prices.

Given the increase in NPL supply across the banking industry as the economy slowly recovers, auction prices of bad debts offered by asset management companies (AMCs) have declined from last year.

As a result, the bank has no plans to sell distressed debts this year, said ttb chief executive Piti Tantakasem.

Last year, the country's sixth-largest lender by total assets sold bad debts (both NPLs and non-performing assets) amounting to 6-7 billion baht.

Mr Piti forecasts ttb's NPLs increasing this year given the country's sluggish economic growth. However, he said the level of NPLs should remain manageable.

The bank aims to cap the NPL ratio at 2.9% this year, up from 2.62% last year, said Mr Piti.

This year ttb plans to manage bad debt independently and does not intend to establish a joint venture AMC to address the issue. The bank wants to focus on assisting customers in restructuring their bad debts, he said.

"For NPL clients who cooperate with the bank on debt restructuring, we will provide them with full support rather selling their debt," said Mr Piti.

As of December 2023, ttb's total modified portfolio, which includes legacy restructured loans before the pandemic and all types of modified loans under the debt restructuring programme, accounted for 11% of the bank's total outstanding loans of around 1.27 trillion baht.

Regarding the country's increasing rate of household debt, now 91% of GDP, he said ttb is ready to help individual borrowers manage their debts and minimise their financial burden as interest rates remain elevated.

The bank's debt consolidation programme is geared towards assisting vulnerable borrowers in alleviating such challenges, said Mr Piti.

He also highlighted the importance of having a digital platform to help customers manage their debts more efficiently.

The bank plans to launch a new feature called "My Credit" on its mobile banking app, ttb touch, within two months. The feature offers access to bank loans and debt management with greater efficiency, aligned to customers' repayment capabilities.

"With digital banking development, 94% of all our financial services can be conducted on ttb touch, replacing traditional branch transactions. Given this momentum, ttb is moving to a virtual banking service and does not need to apply for a virtual bank licence," said Mr Piti.

As the bank continues to close physical branches, it remains committed to providing a service through its staff to meet customers' sophisticated financial requirements, he said.