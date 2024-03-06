Business group keeps growth outlook at 2.8%-3.3%

Customers crowd around a food stall selling takeaway dishes in the Bang Lamphu area, Bangkok. (Photo: Pattarapong​ Chatpattarasil​l)

Thailand's economy is expected to grow 2.8%-3.3% this year, maintaining a previous forecast, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday.

Exports, key driver of the Thai economy, are projected to rise 2%-3% this year, also maintaining a previous forecast, said the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), which includes representatives from those sectors.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew 1.9% last year.

On Tuesday, the Commerce Ministry reported that inflation as measured by the headline consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.77% in February from a year earlier, versus a 1.11% year-on-year drop the previous month.