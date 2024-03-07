Operators justify need to hire foreign labour

Visitors swarm the streets of Pattaya day and night. Among the most popular tourist spots is Walking Street. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Thailand is still encountering problems concerning migrant workers employed in the tourism sector who have entered the country illegally by exploiting visa-free privileges, especially in the country's sex industry, while operators urge the government to legalise sex work.

A recent brawl between a group of Filipino transgender women and Thai trans women in Soi Sukhumvit 11 has sparked concerns over the use of illegal foreign workers in sex work, as the Filipino trans women were accused of offering sexual services.

Thanet Supornsahasrungsi, president of the Association of Chonburi Tourism Federation, said there has been a long-standing problem concerning foreigners working illegally in the service industry in Pattaya and Thailand.

Unless fights or other crimes involving these people are reported, the issue tends to remain hidden, he said.

Mr Thanet said Pattaya has lots of illegal foreign migrant workers, such as unskilled labourers from Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar, along with those who arrive from India and the Philippines who tend to be more fluent in their use of English than Thai workers.

He believes most operators wish to legally hire local workers and foreign workers with work permits if the process became easier, as they do not want to risk facing a punishment.

However, the complicated and inconvenient immigration process has been hampering their wishes, as employers are required to prepare many documents and have to report to the immigration authorities frequently at present.

Some operators find a way of ignoring these demanding procedures by opting to recruit people illegally instead.

"As our tourism industry severely lacks domestic labour following the pandemic, the government should ease the regulations concerning hiring foreign workers, as we still need them to sustain our industry," Mr Thanet noted.

For some nationalities, such as Filipinos, the current regulations require that operators pay them a wage 2-3 higher than the local market rate, he said. The rule might have been put in place with good intentions to keep positions available for local workers. However, since there is still a labour shortage, the rule should be revised to allow the legal employment of foreign workers, he said.

Likewise, as sex work is clearly active in Pattaya, both locals and foreigners are employed in the industry.

Mr Thanet said the government should initiate legislation to make sex work legal, bringing this hidden grey area to the surface, as is the case in some European countries.

It needs to offer sex workers labour rights that are the same as other occupations, which would then allow the government to collect tax from them, he added.

Damrongkieat Pinijkarn, secretary of the Pattaya Entertainment Association, said nightlife and entertainment venues in the city check the profiles of their staff in terms of their age and work permit status before hiring them, adding that the authorities frequently visit venues to prevent the recruitment of underage and illegal migrant workers.

He said the image of Pattaya has already shifted away from the long-held image of a city focused on nightlife and sex tourism. It now offers more varied products targeting families sports and other recreational activities.