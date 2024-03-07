Agency urged to reallocate three spectrum ranges

Mr Prawit said the procedure for spectrum reallocation or an auction may take at least nine months.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has been urged to draw up a clear plan to reallocate three spectrum ranges held by state telecom enterprise National Telecom (NT) as the rights expire in September next year.

The three spectrum ranges comprise 850 megahertz, 2100MHz and 2300MHz, under which NT partners with major mobile operators to offer services under a partnership model.

Without proper reallocation of the three spectrum bands, it is likely consumers will face a declining quality of mobile traffic as traffic on those ranges will end after September 2025, said Prawit Leeathapornwongsa, an advisor to NBTC commissioner Pirongrong Ramasoota.

The NBTC has not developed a clear plan to handle this critical issue, which could risk failing to settle on the reallocation or auction of those bands in a timely manner, said Mr Prawit.

"The procedure for spectrum reallocation or an auction may take at least nine months. The NBTC office and its board should seriously discuss ways to resolve this matter," he said.

Mr Prawit said a major concern is mobile signal quality, which has been criticised by the public and could worsen, affecting consumers.

"The NBTC should settle what it would implement for the resolution of the three spectrum ranges and balance the financial burden of the operators and public benefits," he said.

Proper conditions for attracting mobile operators to participate in an auction or possibly extending NT's right to hold and use these spectrum ranges for a certain period must come with reasonable conditions, said Mr Prawit.

Nattapon Nattasomboon, board chairman of NT, said earlier that the company's current revenue stream of around 40 billion baht annually through several existing partnership agreements with private operators is expected to vanish after they expire in 2025.

NT is the merged entity of TOT and CAT Telecom. Prior to the merger, TOT partnered with Advanced Info Service on TOT's 2100MHz service development.

NT partners with Total Access Communication on TOT's 2300MHz service development. The right to use those two spectrum ranges expires in 2025.

CAT partnered with True Move H Universal Communication on CAT's 850MHz service development and CAT's holding right of the spectrum use will end in 2025.

After 2025, NT will operate via spectrum range on 700MHz and 26GHz that it won in a licence auction in February 2020. NT has yet to provide service via the 700MHz spectrum.

NT is operating through a turnaround plan aimed at reducing redundant investment and spending as well as creating new revenue streams for the company.

Management recently decided to cut 1 billion baht from its investment budget of 6 billion for 2024 operations.

In addition, the NT board approved a budget of 6.6 billion baht for an early retirement scheme expected to attract 2,800 employees over the next three years.