BoT aims for lower virtual bank rates, fees

The central bank wants virtual banks to concentrate on providing financial services and products to unserved and underserved customers. (File photo)

The Bank of Thailand expects the formation of virtual banks to provide reduced interest rates and fees as the operating costs for purely digital banking services are lower without physical branches and fewer staff.

The approval of virtual bank licences should introduce more players to the market, fostering competition within the industry.

As a consequence, this competition is likely to result in reasonable pricing from virtual banks in terms of interest rates and fees, said Wipawin Promboon, the central bank's senior director for financial institutions' strategy department.

Virtual banks can control expenses more efficiently, meaning they can offer lower interest rates and fees to consumers, said Ms Wipawin.

The central bank wants virtual banks to concentrate on providing financial services and products to unserved and underserved customers, particularly small businesses and individuals.

More competitive pricing should empower borrowers to access loans and other financial services that are currently unavailable to them from traditional commercial banks, she said.

The regulator found pure digital banking services in other countries, especially China and Brazil, can significantly enhance financial inclusion for unserved and underserved populations.

Ms Wipawin said the central bank would carefully assess the appropriate number of virtual bank licences for the first stage, in accordance with regulations set by the Finance Ministry.

The experiences of other countries shows an excessive number of licences or overly small virtual banks may hinder the sustainability of the new banking model, as happened in the UK and Australia, she said.

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday announced the criteria to apply for a virtual bank licence, with the initial registered capital set at 5 billion baht.

After obtaining a licence, the capital requirement increases to 10 billion baht, which can be done in phases over five years to reach the registered capital amount.

The initial plan was to limit the number of virtual bank licences to three, but the final decision placed no limits on licences as the ministry wants to open up the process to qualified applicants, allowing the central bank to consider an appropriate quantity that stimulates competition without jeopardising the stability of the financial system.

In a separate matter, the central bank plans to talk with Visa Thailand and Mastercard Thailand regarding foreign currency conversion fees called dynamic currency conversion, said Somchai Lertlarpwasin, the central bank's assistant governor for the financial institutions policy group.

Starting May 1, holders of credit cards issued in Thailand will incur a 1% fee for foreign currency conversion when making purchases in baht from merchants and online shops registered outside the country.