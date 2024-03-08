Banpu eyes gas-fired power plant in US

The Temple II combined-cycle power plant in Texas, which Banpu Power purchased last year.

Banpu Power Plc, the power generation arm of Banpu Group, is planning to acquire a new gas-fired power plant in the US this year to increase its electricity generation capacity as it seeks more business opportunities in the country, says chief executive Kirana Limpaphayom.

The company is in talks with many power plant operators and expects to make the purchase within the first half of this year, aiming to earn revenue from the asset in 2024, he said.

Banpu Power is allocating US$500 million between 2024 and 2025 for this asset acquisition and other energy projects, including the development of a transmission system and solar power, as well as an energy storage system.

"One condition of this purchase is that we want to sit on the management team in order to jointly set policies and operate the plant," said Mr Kirana.

Last year, Banpu Power bought the Temple II gas-fired power plant in Texas for 16 billion baht, following the purchase of the Temple I power plant, also in Texas, in August 2021.

Both facilities use combined-cycle technology, which uses both gas and steam turbines to generate electricity.

The company is focusing more on renewable energy under its cleaner and greener energy policy.

It set a target to generate 5,300 megawatts of electricity by 2025, with 4,500MW based on fossil fuels and 800MW coming from renewable sources.

The current generation capacity from fossil fuels stands at 3,632MW while renewable power capacity stands at 385MW.

The company plans to start using carbon capture and sequestration technology within 2025 at its Barnett shale field in Texas to reduce carbon dioxide emissions during the gas production process.

It is conducting a feasibility study on the development of solar energy, with an energy storage system, near Temple II power plant.

In Thailand, Banpu Power is conducting a feasibility study on the use of ammonia at the coal-fired BLCP power plant in Rayong.

It wants to use ammonia to replace coal in order to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.