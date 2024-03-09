Project to boost Thong Fah income

The Internal Trade Department is partnering with Thailand Post to use Thong Fah (Blue Flag) low-priced stores as drop-off points for goods from farmers, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the public.

Following a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony on the Thai Post@Thong Fah project between the department and Thailand Post, Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the initiative is a collaboration between the Commerce Ministry and the Digital Economy and Society Ministry to use the nationwide Blue Flag network as drop-off points for Thailand Post, leveraging its strength and potential.

This project offers an added level of convenience, as people shipping items will not need to travel to post offices, which in some parts of the country may be located a significant distance from their residence, said Mr Phumtham.

Thong Fah stores can earn extra income by offering this service, generating additional income of 1,500 baht per month, he said.

The collaboration aligns with Mr Phumtham's policy of reducing expenses, increasing income and expanding opportunities for Thong Fah stores.

In the first phase, Thong Fah stores are drop-off points where farmers, SMEs and the public can leave their products for collection and delivery by Thailand Post, adding a total network of more than 50,000 points nationwide for the postal service.

"We anticipate starting the project on April 1, using the opening hours of each store," he said.

In the second phase, the stores can also serve as collection points, particularly for returned parcels.

"We are assessing the readiness of Thong Fah stores, piloting 20,000 branches. Up to 18,833 stores are interested in participating," said the department director-general Wattanasak Sur-iam.

In the future, Thong Fah stores will serve as distribution centres for agricultural products such as onions, garlic and seasonal fruit, aiming to provide affordable food options and increase income for farmers, according to the department.