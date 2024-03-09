Finnomena eyes B100bn in assets

Wealth management platform Finnomena aims to more than double its assets under management (AUM) to 100 billion baht by 2026 as it adapts to the changing investment landscape.

Finnomena has experts providing advisory and investment services across all asset classes via its platform, including for mutual funds, deposits, peer-to-peer lending, bonds and debt crowdfunding. More services will be introduced in the future, said group chief executive Jassada Sookdhis.

After nine years of operation, he said Finnomena has earned trust from many investors on the platform.

As of last month, the company has AUM of more than 40 billion baht on the platform and more than 280,000 investment accounts.

Looking forward, Finnomena aims to empower 1 million Thais to achieve financial success through investment, supporting the company's goal of achieving AUM of 100 billion baht by 2026, said Mr Jassada.

Chayanon Rakkanjanan, chief executive of Finnomena Funds, said to stay ahead of the game, the company has to understand and promptly respond to investment opportunities and challenges. This entails analysing what actions to take to maximise portfolio benefits and adapting to rapidly changing investment environments, he said.

In terms of products, the company will offer a variety of investment assets such as mutual funds, bonds, debts, high-interest deposits, peer-to-peer lending, and more in the future, said Mr Chayanon.

The platform will offer all investment styles to enhance the investor experience, he said.

Finnomena also wants to strengthen partnerships with global asset management organisations such as Franklin Templeton, as well as 21 such firms operating in Thailand.

The company aims to provide investor services including unbiased advice using in-depth analysis, supported by an investment advisory team that closely monitors opportunities, said Mr Chayanon.

Kasin Suthammanas, chief strategy officer at Finnomena, said its transformation after a major rebranding showcases a clearer view of its value proposition.

"The company wants to help customers invest better, with a commitment to supporting them from their initial investment to the day they can achieve financial success," said Mr Kasin.