Advisor insists public debt still at reasonable level

People discuss financial deals and loans at a Money Expo. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Despite an increase in public debt during the pandemic, the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) insists the level remains manageable.

Jindarat Viriyataveekul, the public debt advisor, said Thailand's public debt was at its lowest level of 35.0% of GDP in 2005. The debt gradually increased to an average of 41-42% from 2012 to 2019, then rose to 49% in 2020 and peaked at 62.4% in 2023. As of January 2024, public debt is 62.2% of GDP.

"The impact of the pandemic in 2020-2021 led the government to implement the largest relief measures in Thai history, issuing emergency loan decrees allowing it to borrow 1.5 trillion baht to mitigate the economic impact," said Mrs Jindarat.

"This resulted in the public debt ceiling, set by the government under the state fiscal discipline framework, being raised to 70% of GDP, up from the previous limit of 60%."

The risk in managing government debt is still within manageable limits, she said, meaning various indicators for public debt management are still within the defined framework set for fiscal sustainability. The key indicators include:

• Government borrowing incurred each year should not exceed 35% of the government's projected revenue for that year. As of September 2023, this figure is 26%.

• Foreign currency-denominated public debt should be less than or equal to 10% of total government debt. As of September 2023, the ratio is 1.4%.

• The debt service ratio, which measures the foreign currency debt burden in relation to export earnings from goods and services, must be less than or equal to 5%. As of September 2023, it is at 0.05%.

In addition, of the total public debt of 11.2 trillion baht, Mrs Jindarat said 85% is long-term debt, with an average term-to-maturity of outstanding debt of eight years and 11 months, aligning with Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development standards that stipulate the average duration of debt should be around eight years, not exceeding 15 years.

In terms of foreign currency-denominated debt, which totals US$4.5 billion, she said the majority consists of loans from international financial institutions such as the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Asian Development Bank and the World Bank. These loans are for various initiatives, particularly to finance electric train projects, with low interest rates and long-term durations ranging from 15-20 years, helping to mitigate debt management risks, said Mrs Jindarat.

As for the interest rates on these debts, there is a fixed interest rate for 85% of the total debt, while the average cost of borrowing is around 2.7%.

Although Thailand's public debt level remains within the fiscal sustainability framework, the debt level will gradually increase if the country's GDP growth continues to decline, she said. Following a recent GDP downgrade by the National Economic and Social Development Council to 2.7% this year from 3.2%, Mrs Jindarat said there is a trend towards an incremental rise in public debt levels, with the PDMO adjusting public debt figures.

Regarding the government's public debt repayment, each year the government allocates a budget for principal and interest repayments within the framework for monetary and fiscal discipline, set by the State Monetary and Fiscal Policy Committee, at 2.5-4% of the annual expenditure budget.

For fiscal 2024, the PDMO was allocated a debt repayment budget of 3.4%, within the prescribed framework.

Regarding the public debt-to-GDP ratio of 62.2%, she said if the debts are excluded that the government does not directly shoulder, such as those of state enterprises the government does not guarantee and state enterprise debts serviced independently, as well as debts of the Financial Institutions Development Fund, for which the Bank of Thailand takes responsibility, the debt-to-GDP ratio decreases to only 52.2%.