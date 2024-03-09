China vows to improve home sales in ‘orderly’ way

‘Housing is for living in, not for speculation,’ says minister

A residential development under construction by the major developer Country Garden is seen in Shanghai on Feb 29. (Photo: Reuters)

BEIJING - China will improve home sales in a “forceful” and “orderly” way, Housing and Urban-Rural Development Minister Ni Hong said on Saturday, as weak demand in the country’s beleaguered residential property market persists.

The property sector has lurched from one crisis to another since 2021 after a regulatory crackdown on high leverage among developers triggered a liquidity crisis among real estate firms and crushed home-buying sentiment.

The protracted crisis has been a drag on the overall economy, for which officials have set a 5% growth target, though many economists say that is too optimistic.

Ni said authorities should let some property developers go bankrupt or restructure according to legal and market-based rules.

China will quicken the development of “a new model” for the sector, focusing on building more affordable housing and meeting demand for homes, Premier Li Qiang said earlier this week.

China will insist on “housing is for living in, not for speculation” when developing the new development model for the sector, Ni said at a news conference on Saturday on the sidelines of the annual meeting of parliament, reiterating an official line against property speculation.

Solving the housing problems of young people and migrant workers will be another priority, he said.