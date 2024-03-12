Pilatus Marine sets out expansion plans

A vessel operated by Pilatus Marine.

MAI-listed Pilatus Marine, Thailand's largest liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport operator by capacity, plans to expand its service across Asia in a move to grow its customer base.

Varawit Chimtawan, chief executive of Pilatus Marine, said the company plans to replace and expand its fleet of vessels between 2024 and 2027 to serve rising demand for marine transport of LPG and olefins, a key raw material for plastic manufacturing.

The company plans to replace its 11 ageing vessels, which are providing transport services for customers in the domestic market, with new vessels.

This will allow the company to earn higher freight fees and spend less money on maintenance and fuel expenses, said Mr Varawit.

Pilatus Marine also plans to add three larger vessels to its fleet to support operations in the domestic and overseas markets.

This will satisfy the demand among LPG and olefins traders who want large ships, with carrying capacity of 3,500 to 5,000 cubic metres, to transport their goods, he said.

Pilatus Marine plans to allocate 120 million baht for the vessel replacement scheme and 400 million baht to buy large vessels.

Mr Varawit also sees the potential to provide a service to transport products in the petrochemical sector, with demand to come from the development of the petrochemical industry in Vietnam, India and China, where demand for plastic products for everyday use is rising annually.

Last year, Pilatus Marine bought 43 new trucks to support its land transportation of LPG.

Overseas business expansion is important for Pilatus Marine as the LPG transport market in the country is expected to become mature in the future.

Domestic LPG transport on the road has experienced low growth or even a decline in some years, said Mr Varawit.

He expects the annual growth of LPG transport via road in Thailand to stand at 4.6% between 2020 and 2030.