Egco eyes Indonesia for hydrogen fuel expansion

A gas-fired power plant in Indonesia, operated by CDI.

SET-listed Electricity Generating (Egco), the power generation arm of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, aims to take advantage of its petrochemical business in Indonesia to support plans to develop clean energy, especially hydrogen fuel.

The company last year acquired a 30% share in PT Chandra Daya Investasi (CDI), a subsidiary of PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk Group (CAP), the largest integrated chemical and infrastructure solution provider in Indonesia.

The remaining 70% belongs to CAP.

Egco not only expects to gain a significant return from the investment, but it also sees the potential to develop new energy businesses, said Thepparat Theppitak, president of Egco.

CDI operates key infrastructure and utilities that serve an industrial area in western Java. They include two gas-fired power plants, a water supply facility, a tank farm rental service and jetty management enterprise.

CDI is planning to increase the capacity of its tank farms, which hold liquid petroleum products, and further develop the jetty management business.

Mr Thepparat sees an opportunity to make use of hydrogen, a by-product from the petrochemical industry, to make hydrogen fuel in order to support the global campaign against carbon dioxide emissions, which are blamed for causing global warming.

"We have sent our staff to Indonesia to study what can be developed to support a plan to push ahead with a new renewable energy project," he said.

Egco also sees the potential to rack up revenue in the renewable energy sector in the US through its investment in Apex Clean Energy Holdings LLC.

The company completed the purchase of a 17.4% share in Apex in 2021.

The US is among the major markets for wind and solar power. In cooperation with Apex, Mr Thepparat said earlier, Egco will benefit from a number of renewable energy projects developed and operated by Apex.

Egco can continue to maintain its investment in Apex until the end of the concession periods for Apex's clean energy projects or choose another option to sell the shares, he said.

As of December last year, Apex is committed to developing and operating 40 projects with a combined capacity of 59,850 megawatts.