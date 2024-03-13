Krungsri Auto expects flat growth

A collection of cars on display at a previous edition of the Bangkok International Motor Show. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

While the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show later this month should ramp up electric vehicle (EV) sales, new auto loans from Krungsri Auto, the country's largest auto loan provider, will grow only 0.4% year-on-year in 2024, says Congsin Congcar, the head of Krungsri Auto Group.

In 2023, more than 223 billion baht worth of new auto loans were issued by the company.

Though EV sales may grow, the Federation of Thai Industries announced financial institutions' stricter auto loan criteria is expected to continue amid concerns over high household debt levels, resulting in a high loan rejection rate.

Last year, loans granted by Krungsri Auto in the EV segment claimed a market share of 50% of new EV loans, said Mr Congsin.

"This year, some new EV makers will join the motor show for the first time to display their cars," he said.

"We expect EV companies will offer attractive car prices to draw buyers."

The 12-day event is scheduled to start on March 27 at Impact Exhibition Center.

EV makers from many countries will compete, using sales promotion campaigns, technologies and car designs to attract buyers.

Newcomer Vinfast from Vietnam is launching battery-run sports utility vehicles and a concept electric pickup, while Chinese EV maker Changan is offering a new model named "Lumin Mini EV".

The number of visitors and exhibitors are expected to increase by 12%, up from more than 1.6 million last year, said Jaturont Komolmis, chief operating officer of Grand Prix International, which organises the event.

Car brands will increase to 49, up from 40 last year, he said.

The number of visitors and exhibitors is returning to pre-pandemic levels, which is a good sign for the Thai industry, said Prachin Eamlumnow, chief executive of Grand Prix International and chairman of the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show.

The number of car bookings at the 2023 edition totalled 40,000, said the organiser.

"We cannot give an exact estimate of car bookings this year as it depends on many factors," said Mr Jaturont, also vice-chairman of the motor show.