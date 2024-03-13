Cathay Pacific paying staff 7-week bonus

Hong Kong carrier finally shakes off Covid with first profit since 2019

A staff member directs passengers checking in for Cathay Pacific flights at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday. (Photo: Bloomberg)

HONG KONG - Cathay Pacific Airways said on Wednesday that it would pay its staff a bonus equal to 7.2 weeks’ pay after reporting its first net profit since 2019.

Hong Kong’s flagship airline said on Wednesday that it earned a net profit of HK$9.79 billion (US$1.25 billion) in 2023, and that it plans to expand its workforce by around 20%, or 5,000 people, this year.

Cathay will pay its first dividend to ordinary shareholders since 2019, it added.

A jump in demand after the lifting of Covid-related travel restrictions contributed to the strong financial performance, Cathay group chairman Patrick Healy said in a statement. Hong Kong and mainland China lifted international travel restrictions in early 2023.

Revenue rose 85% to HK$94.5 billion as post-pandemic travel demand continued and ticket prices rose. Operating profit more than tripled to HK$15.1 billion, surpassing the previous record of HK$14.1 billion in 2010.

“In 2023, we finally left the Covid-19 pandemic behind us,” Mr Healy said.

Cathay’s stock price soared more than 6% after the results were announced to its highest since February 2020.

The airline received a $5-billion pandemic-related rescue package led by the Hong Kong government in 2020 and posted a loss of HK$6.6 billion in 2022.

Cathay said it aims to reach 80% of its pre-pandemic passenger flights within the second quarter of this year, and 100% within the first quarter of 2025 — three months later than a previously stated target.

The carrier has restored capacity more slowly than its closest rival, Singapore Airlines, because it faced tighter quarantine rules for longer, and needed to hire more staff to bring back services.

A shortage of staff led the airline to cancel and reduce flights.

A global imbalance between supply of flights and travel demand last year drove up ticket prices and airline yields.

“We expect this imbalance to diminish and yields to continue to normalise throughout 2024 as airlines around the world continue to add capacity,” Cathay CEO Ronald Lam said.

The airline reiterated that it was still in the market to order new mid-size wide-body aircraft.