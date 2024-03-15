True Online ramps up AI strategy

Mr Tanaphon, left, and Mr Sakolporn, right, are pictured along with True online's presenter 'Num' Kanchai Kamnerdploy, centre.

True Online, a broadband internet service provider, is harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to differentiate and enhance its service and deal with continued growth of smart home devices.

Customers are estimated to use 10.8 million smart home devices at present, which is projected to increase to 18.7 million in three years.

Tanaphon Manavutiveth, chief marketing officer of True Corporation, said True Online wants to use the power of AI this year to create a distinctive broadband network with the ability to understand every customer's needs.

The top three smart home devices for Thais are in the fields of security, convenience and entertainment.

He said True Online's leverage of AI capacities aims to help customers through three strategies -- smart tech, smart service, and smart solutions and privileges.

Smart tech offers cutting-edge network technology with Smart AI broadband, enhancing online experiences and delivering up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) directly to every room and residential building.

The smart service strategy integrates AI technology to enhance service capabilities, understanding every customer's needs through all channels.

Smart solutions and privileges include entertainment using True ID TV boxes, CCTV cameras for both indoor and outdoor use, and free home and life insurance.

Sakolporn Hanchanlert, head of the online convergence division at True Corp, said the use of AI can lead to advanced services catering to smart lifestyles in residences.

True's smart AI technology comprises: Pro AI Network, which uses AI to monitor, analyse and control the network; Pro AI Router, which utilises AI to allocate usage volume; and Pro AI WiFi, which efficiently analyses usage data, reducing latency by up to 40%.