Index Living Mall eyes Furinbox growth

Ms Kridchanok said the company plans to increase the number of Furinbox branches it operates to 26, from 22 branches at present.

Despite a high mortgage rejection rate in the low-income segment, SET-listed Index Living Mall (ILM) saw this group become one of the fastest-growing segments last year, prompting the company to expand its brand to be competitive through the sale of non-branded furniture and affordable products made in China.

Kridchanok Patamasatayasonthi, managing director of ILM, said the low-income segment, which the company serves with its Furinbox brand, was able to record growth of over 100% last year and still has the potential to increase revenue from about 300 million baht to 1 billion baht within two years, with at least three-digit growth per year.

At present, the revenue contribution from Furinbox accounts for less than 5%, but it should generate at least 10% within three years, and has the potential to surpass other segments in the future as this is the biggest segment in the country, said Ms Kridchanok.

She said the company plans to increase the number of Furinbox branches it operates to 26, from 22 branches at present, targeting customers who are looking for furniture items with a 15-20% lower average price than items sold under the Index furniture brand.

Ms Kridchanok said that even though the company does not consider products from China flooding in via online shopping channels to rival its offerings, competition with such products is unavoidable.

She said the expansion of cheaper products would also help earn income from the provinces, where the markets are still dominated by non-branded furniture.

With the value of the furniture market in Thailand totalling 80-90 billion baht last year, Ms Kridchanok said the company still holds the largest market share with 9.4 billion baht in revenue, growing 4.5% from 2022. It posted profits of 726 million baht, up 10.2%. Both the revenue and profit recorded last year were the highest ever recorded by the company.

As the company still has reliable financial costs with its debt-to-equity ratio at 1.1 times, it is planning annual investment of around 1 billion baht for the next three years, an increase from typically 500 million baht each year.

Regarding interest rate policy, which has been a disputed topic in the country, Ekalak Patamasatayasonthi, senior vice-president for business development at ILM, said the rate should be at an appropriate level which is not too high nor too low from the current rate.

However, the company felt the impact during several rate hikes last year, as 50% of ILM's customers were owners of new homes, which meant purchasing power was affected by higher interest rates.

Ms Kridchanok added that the company and its production plant has around 7,000 employees. She said the labour wage hike remains the issue to watch this year, and the company will continue to streamline other costs to keep the revenue steady.

The company aims to secure more than 10% in revenue growth this year, while investing 550 million baht for the new Little Walk branch in Rattanathibet, followed by the 170-million-baht first energy-saving branch in Saraburi, slated for the first quarter of 2025.

To tap the high-end segment, the company will this year open DecorScape in Thong Lor, which will be the centre of premium products.