Japan ends negative rate policy
PUBLISHED : 19 Mar 2024 at 11:31

WRITER: Reuters

A woman's hair is blown by the wind in front of an electronic screen displaying the Japanese yen exchange rate against the US dollar outside a brokerage in Tokyo. (Photo: Reuters)
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Tuesday decided to end its negative interest rate policy, marking a landmark shift away from its huge stimulus programme.

It was Japan's first interest rate hike since 2007.

Under its negative interest rate policy, the BOJ had applied a 0.1% charge to a small pool of financial institutions' excess reserves parked with the central bank. The policy had been in place since 2016.

With inflation having exceeded the BOJ's 2% target for well over a year, many market players had expected the central bank to exit its ultra-loose monetary policy in March or April.

The US dollar briefly climbed near the 150 yen line after the Bank of Japan announcement on Tuesday morning.  

