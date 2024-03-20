Digital wallet paper to be assessed by panel

A woman displays a message of support for the government's 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The State Audit Commission appears to be preparing to establish a subcommittee to audit and provide recommendations to the government on the controversial digital wallet project.

According to Monthien Charoenpol, acting auditor-general of the commission, the State Audit Office (SAO) is responsible for auditing the government's budget expenditure to ensure compliance with regulations concerning financial and fiscal discipline. Expenditure carried out under the government's digital wallet policy is governed by these regulations.

Mr Monthien said the SAO studied and prepared a paper on the digital wallet project, and is ready to propose that a subcommittee be established to consider the content of the paper.

He described the SAO's authority to audit government budget expenditure in two different situations. Firstly, if the budget expenditure for the project has already been implemented and utilised the government's authority, meaning the government instructed state officials to implement its policy, the SAO is able to inspect the expenditure to determine whether or not it complies with regulations pertaining to financial and fiscal discipline.

If any violations are discovered and they have caused severe damage, the SAO has the authority to propose the matter to the State Audit Commission to invite the Election Commission (EC) and the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to hold a joint meeting with the SAO to consider the matter. Failure to attend such a meeting may affect the positions of the absentees, he said.

In the second situation, if the government has not yet implemented the policy or budget expenditure as outlined, and it is merely a government policy, the office would not be able to conduct inspections because it falls under the government's administrative domain, which is responsible to the parliament, according to Mr Monthien.

However, the State Audit Act grants authority to the State Audit Commission to make recommendations to rectify deficiencies in budget expenditure to prevent such deficiencies from violating the state's regulations on financial and fiscal discipline, as stipulated in Section 27 (4) of the State Audit Act.

Article 27 (4) of the State Audit Act stipulates that the State Audit Commission has the authority to "advise, suggest or recommend the use of state expenditures in accordance with the laws regarding financial and fiscal discipline, including providing advice to state agencies to rectify deficiencies in state expenditures".

He said over the past five years, the SAO has discovered numerous irregularities in state expenditures and sent them to the NACC for its consideration. There had been 560 cases in total, averaging 112 cases per year, which is considered to be a significant number.

Furthermore, the SAO has conducted advisory or preventive audits to prevent the mismanagement of state expenditure, resulting in recommendations for the government agencies involved to rectify the situation and reduce the damage by about 4 billion baht per year.

Mr Monthien said the SAO has a significant responsibility mandated by the State Fiscal and Financial Discipline Act, which is to certify the budgets of local administrative organisations nationwide, consisting of 7,850 entities in total, within 180 days of the budget's closure.

This requires a large number of personnel, reducing the manpower available for auditing state agency expenditure. If the SAO was not obliged to audit the budgets of local administrative organisations, it may be able to discover additional irregularities, he said, adding that each province has only around 18 SAO staff on average.

In a move to address this challenge, the SAO last week signed an agreement with the Local Administration Department to use a web app developed by the SAO to ensure that local administrative organisations' budget expenditures comply with the regulations.

For example, if local administrative organisations plan to organise a traditional festive event, they can use the app to determine whether they are allowed to contract performers to provide entertainment at such an event.

If the app shows a green light, it means it is permissible under the law. However, if the app displays a red light, it means the organisation is not permitted to do so, and adjustments must be made.