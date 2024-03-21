Tops Daily launches push for franchises

Ms Maytinee said the company had implemented a five-year strategy for Tops Daily, highlighting the full launch of the Tops Daily franchise model.

Tops Daily is introducing a new franchise model, in a bid to increase the franchise proportion to 45% amid a partial recovery in consumer purchasing power in some business sectors.

Maytinee Phisutsinthop, chief operating officer of Central Food Retail under Central Retail Corporation Plc, said the company had implemented a five-year strategy for Tops Daily, highlighting the full launch of the Tops Daily franchise model, offering options for both low- and high-investment formats.

Tops Daily has 515 stores in 23 provinces nationwide, with 57% of its stores located in the Bangkok metropolitan area.

More than half of the stores are located in residential areas, followed by petrol stations and tourist destinations at 12% and 11%, respectively.

The Tops Daily franchise is divided into two models.

The first model is for individuals who own or have ownership rights to land/buildings larger than 200 square metres for more than nine years, requiring an investment of 4-6 million baht.

The second model is for individuals without land ownership rights, but who are interested in managing existing Tops Daily stores, requiring an investment starting from 1.07 million baht.

Tops Daily offers support from its banking partner the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand.

This support includes financial planning and investment consultation as well as consideration for loans for franchise investment.

To compete and differentiate itself from other competitors, the company uses Tops as a brand, with over 6,000 products covering imported goods, exclusive brands, and daily essentials.

Ms Maytinee said the Thai economy indicated positive signs attributed to a rebound in the tourism sector and the recovery of consumer purchasing power to pre-pandemic levels in some sectors, in particular tourism-related business and those living in urban areas.

"The recruitment of Tops Daily franchises aims to increase the franchise proportion to 45%, up from the previous 30% of all branches," she said.