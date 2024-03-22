Bangkok’s financial centre status slips further

Bangkok celebrates the New Year last year. The Thai capital has many appealing qualities but its reputation in the financial and investment world remains weak. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Bangkok’s status as a financial centre is declining while Singapore continues to outrank Hong Kong as the top money hub in Asia, according to the latest edition of the semi-annual Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI).

The Thai capital ranks 93rd in the world and third in Southeast Asia after Singapore (3) and Kuala Lumpur (77) in the report released on Thursday. Manila is 101st, one notch above Jakarta, and Ho Chi Minh City ranks 108th.

Bangkok’s ranking dropped from 86th and 71st in the previous two editions of the semi-annual survey.

One of the weaknesses of Bangkok has been the development of financial technology, deemed an important element for any financial centre. The Thai capital is ranked 102nd for fintech, down two spots from the earlier survey.

Singapore and Hong Kong rank third and fourth, behind New York and London but ahead of San Francisco, as the global top five remain unchanged in the 35th edition, according to the South China Morning Post. Singapore overtook Hong Kong to become Asia’s top financial centre in 2022, reflecting growing concerns among international businesspeople about the rule of law in Hong Kong as Beijing continues to tighten political control.

The study by the China Development Institute in Shenzhen and the London think tank Z/Yen Partners covers 133 financial centres. Among the top 20 ranked centres, none moved up or down by more than four spots.

“This suggests no major changes in the economic outlook across the leading economies in the world,” the report said. “New York continues to have a clear lead over second-place London in the index. Singapore and Hong Kong rank third and fourth with only one point separating them. San Francisco held on to fifth place.”

By area of competitiveness, Singapore was deemed better than Hong Kong in all five criteria used: business environment, human capital, infrastructure, financial sector development, and reputational and general factors.

In Asia-Pacific, the average increase in rankings was 1.89%.

Shanghai rose one notch to sixth place, while Seoul also improved by one place to take 10th position. Beijing, meanwhile, fell two places to 15th.

Respondents from western Europe and North America rated Asia-Pacific financial centres above the world average.

When respondents were asked which centres they expected to become more significant in the next two to three years, cities in Asia took eight of the top 15 spots, with Seoul getting the most mentions, followed by Singapore.

Dubai garnered the third-most mentions, followed by Hong Kong. Other financial centres that made this list were Shanghai, Busan (South Korea), Beijing, Gift City in Gujarat, India; and Shenzhen.

“In general, people are more optimistic about the future of their own centre than people outside that centre,” the study said. “Those in Hong Kong and Singapore are most confident about the future competitiveness of their centre.”

The report ranks financial centres using a “factor assessment” model, with two sets of ratings, one from survey respondents and one generated by a statistical model based on quantitative data. The two are combined to generate the final ranking.

The survey portion is an online questionnaire that asks respondents from the financial sector to rate each centre as a place to do business, using a 10-point scale from very poor to excellent. The statistical model uses quantitative data about each financial centre.