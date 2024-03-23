Smart agriculture project launched

Mr Kriengkrai (left) and Mr Natworapol at a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony, aimed at jointly setting a new farming model to further develop the Thai agriculture. (Photo: Federation of Thai Industries)

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is advancing smart farming initiatives by collaborating with university experts to launch a pilot project for smart agriculture industry development.

"The Thai agricultural sector needs further development for better production efficiency," said FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul during a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between the federation and Rajamangala University of Technology Phra Nakhon.

This project will be based on a concept of agriculture on demand, said Mr Kriengkrai, meaning demand from industries in certain areas will determine which and how many crops farmers will grow.

"Technologies and innovations will be applied to farming to add value to the produce and connect them with industries," he said.

The smart agriculture industry should increase revenue for farmers and support economic growth, said Mr Kriengkrai.

According to the FTI, the country's agricultural sector generates 1.5 trillion baht in value, contributing 8% to GDP.

There are roughly 12 million farmers in Thailand, compared with 6.15 million workers in the industrial sector, which shows there is room for further development of Thai agriculture, he said.

Mr Kriengkrai said Thailand has high potential to strengthen its agri-business sector because the country has a rich variety of natural resources.

Rajamangala University of Technology Phra Nakhon is ready to support the project by giving advice on farming and technological innovations, helping the FTI run the project inside the university's compound, said university chancellor Natworapol Rachsiriwatcharabul.

The university and the FTI plan to share know-how gained from this project with farmers in other provinces and members of the FTI nationwide.

The FTI previously established the Institute for Agro-Based Industries to work with the government on building a new generation of farmers who can combine modern technologies with marketing plans to better sell their products, which can help drive the Thai economy.